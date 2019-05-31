The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Helen "Betty" Toohey, 85, formerly of Country Brook Ct., died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home in Smithfield, VA. Betty was born in Schenectady, the daughter of Michael and Margaret Walsdorf and was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. For many years she worked for New York Telephone Co, retiring as a Supervisor several years ago. She was a member of St. Elizabeth's Auxiliary and St. Joseph's Church. Her favorite past times included time spent at the "club" with family and friends, summers spent at the family camp on Sacandaga and in her later years, the many activities with her niece Margaret "Butch" Dwyer, before moving to Virginia. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Retired Schenectady Deputy Fire Chief, Thomas Toohey, Jr. and their daughter, Maureen Toohey Alescio. She is survived by three children, Kathleen (Paul) Lynch, Thomas (Kate Annunziata) Toohey, III and Michael (Ronnie) Toohey; two sisters, Catherine Hilson and Patricia Macejka; many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by siblings, Margaret Dahlin, Michael Waldsdorf, Jr. and Patricia O'Connor. Funeral service, Saturday morning 9 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church (State St. and Lafayette St.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. There will be no calling hours. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schenectady Firefighter's Cancer Fund, 1242 Fourth Ave., Schenectady, NY 12303. Arrangements by Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 31, 2019
