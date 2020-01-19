|
Helen Voorhis Webster, 98, died peacefully on October 19, 2019 at Kingsway Arms in Schenectady after a brief illness. Helen was born on a farm near Mason, Ohio in 1921 and graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. After teaching in Franklin, Ohio she moved to Hawaii and taught at the Kamehameha School for Girls for several years. She then attended Cornell University and received an MA in Home Economics and met her future husband, Harold Webster. Helen and Harold were married for 65 years. While raising their three children together, Helen worked as a Cooperative Extension Agent in Schenectady and as a real estate agent. She was a long time member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady Women's Alliance, AAUW, Planned Parenthood, Master Gardeners and the American Sewing Guild. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and dear friends. Helen and Hal enjoyed extensive travels in retirement, especially a photographic safari to Africa, and had 10 years of fulfilled living at the Glen Eddy retirement center. Helen was preceded in death by her husband and survived by her children, Sue Webster of Bellingham, WA (husband Thomas Chapin), Caganando Bhikkhu (né Kenneth Webster) of Temple, NH and Jean Webster of Norfolk, VA (husband Stephen Cox) and granddaughter Sophia Cox of Charlottesville, VA. Her family would like to thank the staff of Kingsway Arms and Glen Eddy for many years of thoughtful care.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020