Helga A. Schroeter passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Ellis Hospital with her four loving children at her side. Helga was born September 21, 1942 in Goerlitz, Germany, daughter of the late William and Johanna (Wagner) Asquith. She is the widow of the late Siegfried Hermann Schroeter. Helga retired in 2002 from The Fund For Modern Courts where she worked as a Court Monitor and Lobbyist. She was a volunteer and activist for many community organizations and received many awards and honors in the Capital District community. Survivors include her children, Cora Schroeter, Martin Schroeter, Katharina Schroeter and Frank Schroeter; daughters-in-law, Shelley Schroeter and Kelly Schroeter; grandchildren, Emily, Lila and Siegfried Schroeter; and her sister and brother-in-law, Irmgard and Horst Schrepfer. Calling hours will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street, Schenectady. A memorial service will be conducted on September 21, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1850 Union Street, Schenectady, time to be announced later. Burial will be with her husband Siegfried in Parkview Cemetery, Schenectady. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net. Donations can be made in Helga's honor to Schenectady Inner City Ministries (SiCM), Southern Poverty Law Center of Montgomery, or Planned Parenthood Mohawk Hudson.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019