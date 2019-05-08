Henrietta Barker Hladik Marr Plominski passed away at Schenectady Center on March 31, 2019 at the age of 87 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Henrietta was predeceased by husbands, Edward Hladik Sr, Raymond Marr, Frank Plominski; her grandson, Joseph Romines and step-daughters, Patricia Perkins and Donna Rhodes. Henrietta is survived by her sons, Edward Jr. (Pamela), Brian Hladik; her daughter, Kathy Woodruff with three step-daughters, (Carol Cornell, Jean Lawya, Paula Bordeaux). Henrietta is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Daniel Hladik (Keri), Steven Hladik (Siobhan Morse), Roger Woodruff, Jennifer Woodruff, and Nikki Pieronek. Sadly, Henrietta won't see her great-grandchildren, Daniel T. Hladik and Camdyn Jane Marie Woodruff, grow up. The memorial service will be held at the discretion of the family as Henrietta last gift was her donation of her body to Albany Medical College Anatomical Program. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Montgomery County SPCA in Henrietta's Honor to MCSPCA, PO Box 484, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Condolences for the family may be sent to: 2 Woestina Street, Rotterdam Junction, NY 12150. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 8, 2019