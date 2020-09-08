Henry A. 'Hank' Jolicoeur, 93, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 peacefully at his home with his beloved wife Anita, at his side. Services will be held on Thursday at 8 am from the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 U.S. 9, Clifton Park, followed by a Mass at 9 am at St. Mary's Crescent, 86 Church Hill Road, Waterford. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the Catricala Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm. Hank had a special passion in his heart for all of his canine buddies, for those wishing, memorial contributions may be made in Hank's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at mohawkhumane.org
or St. Mary's Church, Crescent, 86 Church Hill Road, Waterford, NY 12188.