Henry A. Paniccia, 79, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1940 son of the late Albert and Sarah (DeMatteo) Paniccia. He was one of five children. Henry was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He is lovingly remembered as Hank "The Tank" for his love of his time in the Marines commanding his own tank. His stories of service to his country were always told with pride and great fondness. It was during his service that he became an avid body builder, which became a life long hobby for him. He leaves behind many friends at the gym. Henry retired from General Electric after over 20 years of service. Hank enjoyed the outdoors, hunting with the Red Bus Hunting Club and family camping trips to Schroon River and the Adirondacks. His memory will be cherished as a devoted husband, father, grandpa and papa and a valued member of the community. He was always helping with his kids sports and was striking up a conversation with everyone he met. Henry was predeceased by his wife, MaryAnn (Golden) Paniccia; sister, Patricia Nicosia and brother, Joseph Paniccia. Henry will be forever remembered by his children, Matthew Paniccia (Tina), Patricia Paniccia and Timothy Paniccia (Allison); four grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia, Benjamin and Kayla; his sister, Marilyn Paniccia and brother, Albert L. Paniccia, Jr. and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Hank's family would like to thank his private aide Becky Saenz, as well as Sonia Gazzillo and the entire staff at Home Instead for the care and compassion extended to their father. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd, Scotia, NY 12302. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, MaryAnn. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019