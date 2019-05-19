Henry A. "Hank" Pritchard, 90, of Schenectady, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 14, 1928 in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Owen and Eva (Kegler) Pritchard. Hank was a lifelong resident of the area and attended local schools. After his schooling, he proudly served in the Army in Germany from 1950- 1952. He was a longtime and faithful communicant of St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church. Hank was an avid Boston Red Sox Fan and walker. He worked as a Dairy Manager for A & P Supermarkets for 42 years until his retirement. However, the memories that he cherished most where the ones that he spent while babysitting his granddaughter and time with his family. In addition to his parents, Hank was predeceased by his wife, Mary F. Pritchard, who passed away in 2015; his brother, Clyde Pritchard and sister, Virginia Bump. Survivors include his loving son, Edward (Deborah) Pritchard of Schenectady; granddaughter, Kristin Pritchard (Christopher Renda) of New Rochelle; great grandchildren, Olivia and Matthew Renda of New Rochelle and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be begin at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady. Entombment will immediately follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hank's name may be made to the St. Luke's Daily Bread Food Pantry, 1241 State Street, Schenectady, New York 12304. The family would like to thank the staff of Kingsway Arms Nursing Home, especially the C-Wing and activities staff and Dr. Robert Donohue for the excellent care given to Hank. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 19, 2019