Henry A. "J.R." Zaloga
Henry A. "J.R." Zaloga, 75, of Schenectady, passed away suddenly at home on November 2, 2020. Born in Albany, NY to the late Henry P. and Dorothy (Heppel) Zaloga. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. Early in life, J.R. played drums and vocals for several local bands. During this time, he met his first wife and lifelong friend, Gail Janis. In the late 70s, he began working in Quality Control at Nuclear Power Plants in California and New York. He co-owned Finishing Touch Renovations and Design and Wellington Designs. J.R. was an electrician by trade, but was a jack of all trades. He was a self taught builder, who would learn from books to help him accomplish a project. He never sat still, and would always find a new project to work on. For over 35 years, J.R. helped build and redesign the Glenville Funeral Home. He was an animal lover and enjoyed companionship with his cats and dogs over the years. J.R. will forever be remembered for his kind heart, wry sense of humor, precision to the details, and as a devoted father, grandfather and a friend you could always depend on. To continue his memory is his loving daughter, Valerie Zaloga (Chris Marino); grand-daughter, Sierra Mizejewski; beloved companion, Gloria Barr; sister, Jeannette Hanna; mother of his daughter, Gail (Janis) Govia; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Carol Stach. Calling hours will be held at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road. on Friday, November 6th from 5 to 7 p.m. Private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
