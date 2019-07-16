Henry Baczkowski, 81, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born in Schenectady, Henry was a Laborer for local 157 for 15 years before becoming a kitchen worker at Tops Diner for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, cooking, and gardening, and was a member of the Luthern Bowling League back in the 60's and 70's. Henry served in the US Airforce reserves with the 9112 Air Recovery Squad and the 109th Division of the Air National Guard. Henry was predeceased by a son, Robert Paul Baczkowski; four sisters, and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte Truax Baczkowski; a daughter, Terri Taber and her husband, Larry; two sisters, Theresa Baczkowski and Frances Vinvent - Hess. Also survived by two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday morning 11 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St. Visitation will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Entombment Schenectady Memorial Park Mausoleum. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 16, 2019