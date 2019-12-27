|
|
Henry D. Coghill, age 91, died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Glendale Nursing Home with his family by his side. Henry was born on July 17, 1928 to the late Duncan M. and Jessie (Davidson) Coghill. Henry was born and raised in New Britain, CT and attended New Britain Senior High School. After high school, Hank attended the Ward Technical Institute. He entered the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a weather forecaster in the 2nd Marine Air Wing at Cherry Point, NC. Hank met and married his wife, Jean (Pascoe) Coghill on June 23, 1951 and they eventually relocated to Burnt Hills, NY. Here, Henry continued his education earning both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Union College in Schenectady, NY. He began working in the General Physics Lab at the General Electric Research & Development Center before working his way up to Human Resources Management. While working, Hank authored several technical papers and was awarded 9 different patents. After his retirement from GE, Henry was an adjunct professor at Empire State College teaching management courses. Outside of his work, Hank was an active member of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church. He held various positions in the church, such as Administrative Council, Outreach, Discipleship, Finance and Trustees. He was also a member of the Troy Conference UMC in Equitable Compensation, Finance & Administration and Disaster Coordinator. He spent time volunteering in several missions, making trips to flooded areas in the mid-west, the West Virginia earthquakes and the Ice Storm of 1998. Henry is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jean Coghill; his wonderful children, Lynn E. Coghill and Hal D. Coghill and his dear grandchildren, Serenity, Keren, Elizabeth and Daniel Coghill and Matthew Abbitt and great-grandson, Maxwell Russell. Along with his parents, Henry was predeceased by his brother, John Coghill and infant son, Scott Coghill. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY. Interment with military honors will be held at a later date at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50 Burnt Hills, NY 12027. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Henry's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019