Henry D. Nachbar, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Buffalo, NY on April 16, 1932, he was the son of Henry and Lillian Nachbar. In 1951, following his graduation from Bethlehem Central High School, he attended the State University at Alfred and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, graduating with a masters degree in mechanical engineering. In 1957 upon graduation from RPI, he joined the engineering staff of the Knolls Atomic Power Lab of the General Electric Co in Schenectady. He worked in a variety of engineering and management projects, retiring after 35 years of service in 1992 and being awarded 14 patents. Henry was a member of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church. He was a Boy Scout and was awarded the highest ranking of Eagle Scout. He later was Scoutmaster of Troop 38 in Burnt Hills. He was a member of the GE Elfun Society, GE Quarter Century Club, Signa XI, Delmar Fire Department, Gold Wing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Club, Good Sam and FMCA Clubs, the Model T Ford Club, and the Schenectady and Saratoga Ham Radio Organizations. He was also past president of the Ballston Lake Ambulance Squad. Henry enjoyed his antique cars, boating, motorcycles, and flying his private plane. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and his beloved dogs. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Lillian Nachbar. Henry is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara; their children Karen Staulters (John), Donna Wudyka (John), Douglas Nachbar (Jill Wells), and Kathy Blanchard (Peter); his brother Roger Nachbar; and six grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 11am. Burial will follow in West Charlton Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Henry may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on May 28, 2019