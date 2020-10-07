1/1
Henry F. "Hank" Florkiewicz
Henry "Hank" F. Florkiewicz, 90, of Glenville, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Hank was born in Schenectady, NY to the late Frank and Genevieve Florkiewicz. He was a 1948 graduate from Nott Terrace High School. Hank then joined the United States Army where he proudly served in the Korean War. For 35 years, Hank was employed at General Electric as an Instrumentation Specialist in the M&P Lab. He continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College to better his skills where he earned degrees in Communications and Industrial Electronics. In his spare time, Hank enjoyed watching the NY METS and golfing. Hank was an active member of the M&P Golf League for many years. The most important element of Hank's life was his family, especially his grandchildren. Throughout his life, he was an active Father and Grandfather, and he made sure he attended every birthday, sporting, and school event. To continue his memory are his loving son, Richard (Donna) Florkiewicz; cherished grandchildren, Bryan, Daniel and Sarah Florkewicz; and sisters Joan Brothers and Barbara Florkiewicz. He was predeceased by his sister, Doris Markowski. A public calling hour will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Saturday, October 10th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. Burial at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville will follow the service. The family wishes to thank the staff of Glendale Nursing Home for the exceptional care and comfort they provided Hank during his stay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 7, 2020.
