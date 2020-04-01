|
Henry F. Mattice, 90, passed away on Thursday March 26th at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. Born in Schenectady, Henry was the son of the late Ford and Mary (Stegel) Mattice and a graduate of Draper School. He was a Pipefitter for UA Local 7 for over 65 years and retired in 1993. Henry was a Lifetime member of Rotterdam District 2 Volunteer Fire Department as well as a member of the Rotterdam Elks and the Electric City Marine Corp. League. Predeceased by his brother George, Henry is survived by his longtime friend and companion, Justine Guldenzopf of Rotterdam, his children, Gary Mattice (Joanne) of Clifton Park, Linda Moore of Clifton Park, David Mattice (Jackie) of Rotterdam, Kevin Mattice of Philadelphia, PA and his sister, Norma Orton of Clifton Park, sister-in-law, Laura Mattice of Galway, 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A graveside committal service will be held on Friday April 3rd at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens in Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Henry's memory to the Rotterdam EMS, 101A Princetown Road, Rotterdam, NY 12306 or to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or a condolence for Henry's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020