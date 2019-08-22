|
|
Dr. Henry Ferguson passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at the age of 92, after a lifetime devoted to cross-cultural understanding, Japanese gardening, and laughter. Born May 31, 1927 Schenectady, NY, to C. Vaughan (General Electric Co.) and Harriet Rankin Ferguson (President, Girl Scouts, USA), Dr. Ferguson circled the globe three times in the 1960s with his wife (Joan M. Ferguson), their four young children, and fourteen pieces of luggage—without misplacing any kids or bags. Spending three years in India, Dr. Ferguson led family expeditions in the Himalayas, forded streams in a vintage car and climbed temple towers (to Joan's consternation). With the rest of the family steeped in Indian music, Dr. Ferguson picked up Indian classical vocals out of self defense. Dr. Ferguson was educated at Albany Academy and St. Paul's School, Concord NH ('45), served in the U.S. Navy (1945-46), graduated from Union College ('50), and received his Ph.D. from Harvard University ('58). He was a Columbia University Fellow and twice a Fulbright Fellow. He taught at Union College and Trinity College (Hartford, CT), and directed the Educational Resources Center in New Delhi, India. With Joan Ferguson, he co-founded the cross-cultural educational publisher, InterCulture Associates, Inc., and later served as Director of the Center for International Programs for the New York State Education Department. After retirement from government, he pursued a new career as a keynote speaker and international business consultant, with engagements as far afield as Switzerland and Singapore. In Albany, NY, he enjoyed building a Japanese garden, dissecting the news of the day, and solving the problems of the world with his fellow members at the Fort Orange Club long table. Dr. Ferguson wrote and cartooned prolifically on topics as diverse as his broad imag- ination. He tackled post-colonial district administration in rural India, human rights and citizenship, and the secret lives of cats. In his words, some of these were "whimsical follies…[that] have made life worth the price of living." Dr. Ferguson's borderless personality included a love of the sea. He learned to sail as a young child in the waters off Fishers Island, NY, and later crewed on a yacht in the Bermuda Race. Ocean adventures were part of his lineage. His great-great-grandfather was Admiral Charles Wilkes, leader of the United States South Seas Exploring Expedition of 1838, which discovered the landmass of Antarctica. Dr. Ferguson's grandfather (Reverend Henry Ferguson, later Rector of St. Paul's School) survived a shipwreck off the coast of Chile, making landfall in Hawaii after 43 days on an open lifeboat. Samuel Clemens' reporting of this adventure marked his debut as a literary person. Dr. Ferguson is survived by Joan Metzger Ferguson, his wife of 66 years, children, Jean Gerbini, J.D. (Antoine), Delmar, NY, Cynthia Waldman (Kenneth (D)), Woodbridge, VA, Henry C. Ferguson, Ph.D. (Margaret), Baltimore, MD, Margaret Corrigan (Kevin), Granville, OH, eight grandchildren, and a great-grandson. The family are planning a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Ferguson's memory to , 40 Rector Street, 16th floor, New York, NY 10006. For condolences, please contact the family through New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019