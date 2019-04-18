|
|
Henry J. Frederick, of Deland, FL, 91, passed away April 6, 2019; he was born in Schenectady, NY. Hank proudly served in the Army and then graduated from Notre Dame. He was a Government auditor, earned his MBA from Northeastern and joined Avco Lycoming. Henry loved golfing, reading and spending time with friends and family. He's survived by his sisters (Jean Bourgeois, Mary and Margaret Frederick), his children (Henry and wife Masami; Chris and wife Donna, Lynne, Sara and John), five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He's preceded in death by his wife, Beverley and his parents, Henry and Irene Frederick. https://lankfordfuneralhome.com/home/
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019