Henry J. Ostrander 51, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Ballston Spa , NY on June 30, 1968. Hank worked construction and also in tree service. He was a handyman and was able to fix anything. An avid hunter and fisherman, Hank enjoyed being in the great outdoors. He was always there to lend a helping hand, expecting nothing in return. Hank is survived by his children Amber Ostrander and Jeremy Ostrander (Kelsey); mother Patricia Ostrander; father James Ostrander (Peggy); siblings Marsha Older, Michele Ostrander (John), Mindy Stevens (Ernie), John Ostrander, Melissa Garney (Adam), and Stacey Jones (Sean); nine grandchildren, and his large extended family and many friends. Due to the COVID restrictions services will be private. A celebration of Hank's life will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Hank may be made to the American Lung Association . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com