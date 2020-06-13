Henry J. Ostrander 51, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Ballston Spa , NY on June 30, 1968. Hank worked construction and also in tree service. He was a handyman and was able to fix anything. An avid hunter and fisherman, Hank enjoyed being in the great outdoors. He was always there to lend a helping hand, expecting nothing in return. Hank is survived by his children Amber Ostrander and Jeremy Ostrander (Kelsey); mother Patricia Ostrander; father James Ostrander (Peggy); siblings Marsha Older, Michele Ostrander (John), Mindy Stevens (Ernie), John Ostrander, Melissa Garney (Adam), and Stacey Jones (Sean); nine grandchildren, and his large extended family and many friends. Due to the COVID restrictions services will be private. A celebration of Hank's life will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Hank may be made to the American Lung Association. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 13, 2020.