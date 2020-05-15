Henry J. Towne,83, passed away on Monday, May 11th at his home in Rotterdam surrounded by his family. Born in Bennington, VT, Henry was the son of the late Silas and Florence (Letcher) Towne and attended Arlington Schools. An Army veteran, Henry worked in the foundry department of the General Electric Company for more than 35 years prior to his retirement in 2000. A member of the Rotterdam United Methodist Church, Henry was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club, enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a former Webelos leader and active with the cub scouts of America. An avid bowler, Henry's most enjoyed pleasure was attending his son's Friday night bowling league. One of eight children, Henry is survived by his wife of more then 53 years Dawn M.(Thelen) Towne, his two sons, Steven A. Towne of Glenville and Scott A. Towne of Ballston Spa, his grandsons, Shaun W. Towne and Brendan P. Towne and three siblings. Services will be private. Interment in Park Cemetery in Scotia, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 15, 2020.