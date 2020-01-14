|
|
Henry M. Pokrzywka "Mike", 83, of Charlton, passed peacefully into eternal life on January 12, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital's Hospice unit. Mike was surrounded at his bedside by his loving family which include his wife, Barbara (Fonda) Pokrzywka, his sons, Dennis (late Mary) Pokrzywka, Richard (Mary) Pokrzywka, Steven (Teresa) Pokrzywka and his daughter, Heather (Ken) Pokrzywka; his sister, Helen Ross. Granddaughters; M. Sophie, Allison and Jennifer, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Born in Charlton, NY on the family farm on Maple Avenue, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Sawicka) Pokrzywka, who immigrated from Poland through Ellis Island in 1929. Mike was predeceased by his brothers, Stanley, Eugene, Edward and John Pokrzywka. As a child, Mike and other kids from Charlton walked to the one-room school house on the end of Maple Avenue. He went on to attend Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School and was the last class to graduate from BHBL in 1955 from what is now Stevens Elementary, before the new high school opened on Lake Hill Road. Before graduating BHBL Mike enlisted with the New York Air National Guard in 1955 and attended Air Force training with a focus on hydraulics. Henry (Mike) applied his farming skills and technical training on the 'flight line' for over 30 years at the 109th Tactical Airlift Group, the only unit in the world with C-130's specially equipped with skis. He retired from the 109th TAG as a Master Sergeant and Crew Chief in 1988. He was highly regarded by his fellow airmen and commanding officers for his hard work and innovation to keep the aircraft at the 109th ready and operational to support missions for the Air Force and DoD. He and the incredible airmen from his era took pride in their work to support DoD and humanitarian missions around the world. He married the former Barbara Fonda at St. Luke's Church in Schenectady on April 4, 1964 and had their first born the following year. They resided on Maple Avenue in Charlton, where he raised his family and continued to enjoy his retirement years. He was member at Charlton V.F.D. and a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church. Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman, conservationist and outdoorsman that passed traditions onto his children, nephews and nieces. Before and after retiring from the Air Guard, Mike worked tirelessly helping his nephew Eddie on the farm, working on the tree nursery at Maple Avenue, logging and splitting firewood. In retirement, Mike also found his passion as a masterful Woodmizer saw mill operator and cut millions of board-feet of custom lumber for customers all over the region. Mike instilled the values of hard work, integrity, austerity that he learned growing up in all his children, nephews and nieces. He was most loyal to his family and friends. When you dealt with Mike you, knew you were getting a fair deal, and would always receive unique advice and wisdom as a bonus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17th at 10 a.m. at the Church of Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville. Relatives and friends are cordially invited and may also call at the Glenville Funeral Home Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held for Mike at the Saratoga National Cemetery following the mass at 1 p.m., followed by a gathering at the Charlton Tavern. Donations may be made to honor his name at Saratoga Hospice, or the Charlton Historical Society, http://www.charltonnyhs.org/ - 2009 Maple Avenue, Charlton, NY 12019, c/o Henry M. Pokrzywka in the memo line for an Arbor Day Celebration planting in the spring. Online condolence page will be found at GLENVILLE FUNERAL HOME - www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020