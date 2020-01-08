|
Henry Morris Eiland passed after a brief illness on Jaunary 1, 2020, at the age of 91. Morris and his identical twin, John Edward, were born to Roby J. Eiland, and Lillie Paddock Eiland on June 23, 1928 in Socorro, New Mexico, where his parents were homesteaders. He grew up part of a ranching family, then enlisted and served in the Army during WW2. He married his high school sweetheart, Edith McConnelee Eiland, in 1949, and eventually took advantage of the GI Bill to continue his education, earning his BS from the New Mexico School of Mines, followed by his PhD in Chemistry from New Mexico State University. Morris spent his career working in nuclear physics at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory, where, along with basic radio chemistry research, he helped support the US Navy nuclear fleet. Along with raising three lively children with his wife, Morris was also very active in Rotary, was a board member of the Charlton Girl's School, and participated in local musical and theatrical pursuits while living in the area. He and Edith spent their early retirement years travelling from their new home base in Las Vegas, New Mexico, where Morris continued to be active in Rotary, and also became involved with the Santa Fe Trail Association. They moved back to Schenectady in 2007, living in Kingsway Village Senior Apartments, to be closer to family. Edith predeceased Morris in 2009, and he found the second love of his life, Gilberte Brown, a fellow resident of Kingsway Village, with whom he spent 5 1/2 happy years until her unexpected death in 2015. Morris was predeceased by his sister, Patsy Ellen McPherson, his wife, Edith, and one son, John Preston Eiland. He is survived by his twin, John Edward Eiland (Doris), a brother-in-law, Lt Col James McPherson Ret, three children, Edward Earl Eiland (Deneisha), Margaret Eiland Black (Stephen), and Alice Kathleen Crilly (Paul), as well as six beloved grandchildren, Daniel Black, Stephanie Miklacic, Margaret Crilly, Meredith Crilly, Ben Crilly, Nathan Crilly, and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no memorial services, at the request of the deceased. Since Morris was extremely fond of children, the family is asking that any donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020