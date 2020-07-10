1/1
Henry R. Nieber
Henry R. Nieber, 88, of Glenville, passed peacefully on July 9, 2020. Born in Rochester, Vermont to his late parents Dominic and Catherine Niebrzydowski. Proud of his Polish heritage, his family carried strong Polish traditions. At 15 years old, he entered the United States Air Force. Henry served during the Korean War in both the Air Force and Army. After serving in the military, he married the love of his life, the former, Doreen Gabis. The couple were married at St. Joseph's Church in 1954. For many years, he worked as an Electrician for IBEW Union #236. In his spare time, you would find Henry in his gardens; the plants and vegetables he grew were gigantic! Henry was an outdoorsmen, he often went hunting with his children. For the last 50 years, his family would make an annual trip out to Cape Cod. He cherished his time with his family; the moments shared with Henry, a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, will forever be remembered by his loved ones. Predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Kimmy Hebert, and his beloved siblings. To continue his memory are his children, Coleen (Dan) Churchill, Arlene (George) Hebert and Henry (Michele) Nieber; grandchildren, Casey (Chad) Hotaling, Danny Churchill, Buzz Hebert, Kari and Faith Nieber; cherished great-grandchildren, Ryann and Will Hotaling. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Glenville Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please write "Henry Nieber" in the memo line. Donations will be used for The Youth Rally. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 10, 2020.
