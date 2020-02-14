|
Henry R. Propst, age 74, of Burnt Hills, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Henry was born September 25, 1945 in Astoria, New York. He was the son of the late Henry and Joan (Becker) Propst. Henry was a graduate of Arch Bishop Molloy HS and later earned his Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Maritime, and Master's Degrees from SUNY Buffalo and RPI. He spent time in the maritime industry and was a Commissioned Officer in the US Navy. He was then employed by General Electric first at KAPL and then continued his successful career at Power Systems until his retirement. He was a passionate railroad enthusiast and model railroader. He was a member of numerous organizations that supported these activities. During his 30 years as a member of the Burnt Hills Community he volunteered at the Ballston Lake Emergency Squad from 1995 to 2014. He was an EMT/Critical Care provider and responded to over 1500 calls. He was also President of the Squad from 2001 to 2014 and served on the Board of Directors. Henry was a great mentor and educator during his time at the squad. He leaves behind many friends who will miss him dearly. Henry was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marilyn and his brother, Donald Propst. Henry is survived by his sister, Laura Baciuska and niece Meghan; brother, Raymond Propst and his wife, Susan along with nephews, Raymond and Michael and niece, Jennifer. He is also survived by Marilyn's extended family. A Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in his name can be made to the . Visit www.townleywheelerfh.com to view Henry's Book of Memories.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020