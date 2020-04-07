Home

Henryk Dawidowski, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on April 2nd, 2020. Henryk was born on October 7th, 1926 in Popowo Poland, and later moved to Uscianki Poland where he lived for many years with his wife Genowefa Dawidowska until her passing in 1982. Henryk moved to the United States in 1985 to be with his children. Henryk was survived by his current wife, Helena Dawidowska, son Wojciech Dawidowski, daughter Teresa Karaskiewicz, Grandchildren: Darrek Dawidowski, Anna Dawidowska, Sebastian Dawidowski, Patrick Dawidowski, Andrew Karaskiewicz, Sr, Robert Karaskiewicz and five great-grandchildren. In light of these uncertain times, a celebration of life memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020
