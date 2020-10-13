Herb Hilicus, 79 years young, passed away suddenly on Friday October 9, 2020 surrounded by all the people who loved him most. Born in Schenectady on November 12, 1940 to the late Lela and Charles Hilicus, no one could have imagined the amazing person he would grow to be. Herb had a unique sense of humor that could not be matched. He was one of a kind, and was known as the "Dad of the Neighborhood". Herb was a mechanic's mechanic and if he couldn't fix it, then it wasn't actually broken. There wasn't a job he wouldn't tackle, and he always loved the challenge. Herb started his career by working for Ralph Beyer trucking on Carmen Rd., and at the age of 35, started his own business, C.H Motors. In later years, he became the fabricator and designer for Green Thumb Lawn Care, building and designing their lawn care equipment. In his spare time, you could find Herb in the garage building racecars, or anything else he felt he could make work better. He also loved spending his days hanging out at his son's garage and talking with all the customers. It's simply impossible to put into words who Herb was and all that he meant to us. Our dinner table will not be the same without you; life will not be the same without you. In addition to his parents, Herb was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Edward, and his sister Marion Vail. He is survived by his loving wife Christine; sons, Herbert Jr(Carma), Michael(Susan), and Bruce(Stephanie); mother in law, Viola Fry; grandchildren, Kristen, Katie, Marjorie, and Evan; great grandchildren, Leila, Kayden, and Carson; his sisters, Edna and Evelyn and several nieces and nephews. Herb is also survived by Richard Gould, who he thought of as a son, and his best friends Armondo Paolelli, Billy Pieniazek, Eddie Albright, and Art Fazzone. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial gathering Thursday October 15 from 3pm-6pm at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. A special thank you to all of the ER staff at Ellis Hospital. You were all extraordinary and we can't thank you enough for all you did. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Herb's name to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929. Washington, DC 20090. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
.