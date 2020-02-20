|
|
Herbert A. Baldwin, age 86, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Glendale Nursing Home. Herbert was born in Ballston Spa, NY on June 29, 1933 and was the son of the late Harold and Cleora (Cass) Baldwin. Herbert was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School and following his graduation he joined the work force. He worked as a Draftsman with General Electric in Schenectady for his entire career until his retirement in 1988. Herbert married his wonderful wife, Betty J. Rieth in 1966 and together they raised their family. After his retirement, Herbert kicked back and enjoyed life as much as he could. He enjoyed bowling and playing cards. He was also an avid car buff and appreciated old cars. When the weather got cold, Herbert spent many winters with his wife Betty soaking up the sun in Ft. Pierce, FL. Herbert is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Baldwin; his wonderful children Brian Baldwin and Nancy Meyer and her husband Drew; his grandchildren Kaeliana Baldwin and Evan Meyer. Herbert is predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Robert & Winnifred Baldwin. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. A Prayer Service led by Pastor Holly Nye will conclude the evening at 6 p.m. Spring interment will be held in Factory Village Cemetery, Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive # 100 Albany NY 12205. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Herbert's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020