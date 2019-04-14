Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Marx
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert E. Marx


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herbert E. Marx Obituary
Herbert E. Marx, 97 passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Maplewood at Mayflower Place Nursing Center in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts. He was born June 19, 1921 in Schenectady, New York the son of Matthew and Laura (Warner) Marx. Graduated from Mont Pleasant Technical High School in 1939 then began his career as an Engineering Technician for the General Electric Company until his retirement in1979. He also served in the U. S. Army 1944-1946. He was predeceased by Julia P. Carp, his wife of 48 years and four brothers and a sister. He is survived by a niece and nephew and his devoted companion, Elinor Fisher. He loved traveling, sailing his catboat and playing golf during his retirement years on the Cape. Private burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.