Herbert E. Marx, 97 passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Maplewood at Mayflower Place Nursing Center in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts. He was born June 19, 1921 in Schenectady, New York the son of Matthew and Laura (Warner) Marx. Graduated from Mont Pleasant Technical High School in 1939 then began his career as an Engineering Technician for the General Electric Company until his retirement in1979. He also served in the U. S. Army 1944-1946. He was predeceased by Julia P. Carp, his wife of 48 years and four brothers and a sister. He is survived by a niece and nephew and his devoted companion, Elinor Fisher. He loved traveling, sailing his catboat and playing golf during his retirement years on the Cape. Private burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019