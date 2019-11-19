|
Herbert H. Crandall Jr. (Jay) passed away suddenly, Saturday night. Herb (Jay) was born on December 11th, 1953, and was a lifelong resident of Scotia. He was 65 years old. Son of Herbert Crandall Sr. and Rose (Peach) Crandall, Jay graduated from Scotia-Glenville with the class of 1972. He worked as an electrical journeyman for the local IBEW 236. After he retired he was often found doing work around his properties, helping family and friends, fishing in the Adirondacks, or doing some wood craftsmanship. He is survived by his loving family, Deborah Crandall (sister), Colleen Crandall (daughter), and Jason Crandall (son). Among other family and friends as well. The family welcomes anyone who wishes to attend the memorial service in his honor. The service will be held Thursday, November 21st, 2019, at the Bekkering Ellis Funeral Home. The service will go from 6:45 to 9 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make donations to the American Diabetes Association, or to a .
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019