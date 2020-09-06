1/
Herman "Herm" Mau
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman "Herm" Mau, 88, passed away at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in Middleburgh, NY on December 11, 1931, he was the son of Walter Sr & Mabel Mau. He graduated from Middleburgh High School in 1951 and served in the US Air Force from 1952-1956. He then completed the GE Apprentice Program. He received an associates degree from Schenectady County Community College. He retired from the GE after 30 years of service. He was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club and Apprentice Alumni Association. Herm was a 54-year resident of Rotterdam, NY and a 30-year part-time resident of Arcadia, FL. He was a parishioner of St. Gabriel's Church. He was a member of Rotterdam Elks #2157, VFW, American Legion and Men's Garden Club. He also enjoyed the Hix & Chix Square Dance Club. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Robison Mau and his five children, Sharon Mau (Michael Sargalis) of Mariaville, Thomas Mau (Denice) of Schaghticoke, Gerald Mau (Kathleen) of Tampa, FL, Joseph Mau (Margo) of Rotterdam and Suzanne Gridley (Clifford) of Charlton. Herm is also survived by 13 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a brother, Hank (Rolene) Mau of Cobleskill, NY. Along with his parents, Herm was predeceased by his siblings, Milton, Walter Jr, Anna, Doris and Frederika. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, September 9th at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St, Rotterdam. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 2501 Troy-Schenectady Rd, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made in Herm's memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved