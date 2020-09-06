Herman "Herm" Mau, 88, passed away at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in Middleburgh, NY on December 11, 1931, he was the son of Walter Sr & Mabel Mau. He graduated from Middleburgh High School in 1951 and served in the US Air Force from 1952-1956. He then completed the GE Apprentice Program. He received an associates degree from Schenectady County Community College. He retired from the GE after 30 years of service. He was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club and Apprentice Alumni Association. Herm was a 54-year resident of Rotterdam, NY and a 30-year part-time resident of Arcadia, FL. He was a parishioner of St. Gabriel's Church. He was a member of Rotterdam Elks #2157, VFW, American Legion and Men's Garden Club. He also enjoyed the Hix & Chix Square Dance Club. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Robison Mau and his five children, Sharon Mau (Michael Sargalis) of Mariaville, Thomas Mau (Denice) of Schaghticoke, Gerald Mau (Kathleen) of Tampa, FL, Joseph Mau (Margo) of Rotterdam and Suzanne Gridley (Clifford) of Charlton. Herm is also survived by 13 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a brother, Hank (Rolene) Mau of Cobleskill, NY. Along with his parents, Herm was predeceased by his siblings, Milton, Walter Jr, Anna, Doris and Frederika. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, September 9th at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St, Rotterdam. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 2501 Troy-Schenectady Rd, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made in Herm's memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.