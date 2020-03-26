|
|
Hilda M. Altobelli, 88, of Rotterdam passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born on June 27, 1931 in Richmondville, NY. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Greek. After graduating from Mont Pleasant High School in 1951, she immediately was employed as a Secretary at the General Electric Company. Her love of dancing took her out one night with friends, where she met her loving husband, Mario. Mario and Hilda enjoyed dancing throughout their lives together. They were married at St. Anthony's on October 10, 1954. Together they raised their family in Rotterdam. Since 1954, she made their house a home, which she lived in her entire life. In 1996, her beloved Mario passed. Being of the Catholic faith, Hilda was a member of St. Luke's Church in Schenectady. She enjoyed being outdoors working in her yard and gardens. Hilda was a wonderful cook, her delicious meals brought the entire family together. She was a proud grandmother who attended many events to support her cherished grandsons. There was nothing more important than family to Hilda. And if she wasn't with them, you would find her watching her favorite show, Property Brothers. To continue her legacy are her children, Denise (Joe Lapczenski) Altobelli of Rotterdam, Rose (Clark) Supley of Colonie, and Josette (Lonnie Honsinger) Altobelli of Guilderland; grandchildren, Michael and Nicholas Supley; as well as several nieces, nephews and numerous friends. The family would like to thank Hilda's caretakers, Mae, Barbara Jean, Kim and Robin; as well as Dr. Schlossberg and Dr. Drzymalski for all their wonderful care. A visitation for the family will be held under strict protocols at the Glenville Funeral Home. There will be a Funeral Service at Glenville Fuenral Home conducted by Father Dominic Isopo from St. Luke's Church. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville NY. Memorial contributions will be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020