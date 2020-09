Or Copy this URL to Share

Hilde M. Nemeth, 89, passed away on Saturday, September 12th, 2020. Visitation will take place on Tuesday at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, Rotterdam from 11am-12pm with a service beginning at 12pm. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. Hilde's full obituary will appear in Monday's Gazette.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store