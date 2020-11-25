1/
Hillary Palmiotto
Hillary Huffmire Palmiotto, 82, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Hillary was born in Schenectady to the late John and Clare (Milosek) Huffmire. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and the Albany Business College. In her younger years, Hillary had several offers to work as a model for local modeling agencies. She worked as a secretary at KAPL in Niskayuna and in later years, as an administrative assistant for the Schenectady School District at Linton High School. She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. Hillary enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, and bowling in her younger years. However, anyone who knew her would remember her best for her great style and extraordinary cooking skills. Hillary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Michael J. Palmiotto, Esq.; daughters, Paula (Jeffrey) Mullavey of Johns Creek GA, Carla (the late David) Costa of Norfolk, MA and son John (Mary) Palmiotto of Niskayuna; a sister, Alison (Raymond) Hagadorn of Plattsburgh, NY; six grandchildren, Michelle Mullavey, Jeffrey Mullavey, Olivia Costa, Hillary Costa, Nicole Palmiotto and Danielle Palmiotto. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church. Private calling hours for the family will be Friday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John the Evangelist Church Restoration Fund, 806 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
