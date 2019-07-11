Home

DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
Hilma Elwell Wolf


1953 - 2019
Hilma Elwell Wolf Obituary
US Air Force Tech Sergeant (Retired) Hilma Elwell Wolf, 65, of Shelby Township, Michigan, died Thursday, June 27th in Michigan. Born in Troy, NY, Nov. 25, 1953, she was the daughter of Betty Pitcheralle Neaton of Fort Edward and the late Barney Elwell. Hilma, a fighter all her life, was born prematurely, weighing only 3 lbs and spent her first 21 days in a hospital neo-natal unit. She grew up in Hemstreet Park, and was a 1972 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Years later she was a graduate of Northern Michigan University in 1986. After high school, Hilma enlisted in the US Air Force, served a number of airbases about the country, including Alaska, retiring in 1996. Hilma fought through several medical issues during her life, including being a heart transplant recipient on Nov. 1st, 2014. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her husband, Retired USAF Tech Sgt Steven L. Wolf, whom she married in 1989; her brothers, Dr. John Elwell of Maine, Charles and Joseph Neaton of Mechanicville and Mark Neaton of Ballston Spa; along with nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her step-father, George Neaton; uncles, Richard and Gene Elwell and aunt, Bettyloo Hawley. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville. Hilma will be interred with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly Michigan. Remembrances may be made to any Veteran's benefit organizations in memory of Hilma Elwell Wolf. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 11, 2019
