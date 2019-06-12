Hollen J. Tokarczyk, 44, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Saratoga Springs, NY on January 16, 1975 and graduated from Ballston Spa High School. Hollen was passionate about cosmetology, she always wanted everyone to feel beautiful, inside and out. Her techniques, skills and love always shined so incredibly bright. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and helping others. Hollen had the most compassionate heart which she always wore on her sleeve, like her favorite accessory. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her adored her contagious spontaneity and laughter. Hollen is survived by her husband, Joseph; her daughters, Brittney Texier, Arielle Texier and Lyndse Texier; grandchildren, Izaiah Walker, Ella Baker, Emmie Baker and Lillian Texier; step-daughters, Rebecca Slade and Bella Tokarcyzk; parents, Pamela Kissinger and Joseph Bargovic; siblings, Jacquelyn Kissinger, Brian Kissinger and Kyla Kissinger; nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Hollen may be made to StJude.org Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary