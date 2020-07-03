1/
Hope Geisler Rulison
1953 - 2020
Hope Geisler passed away peacefully on July 1st at home with her husband by her side after a long illness. Hope was born July 23, 1953 in Jamestown, NY. After graduation from college, Hope attended the University of Pittsburgh receiving her M.A. in Political Science. She then attended Syracuse University, the Maxwell School, advancing her graduate studies. After her graduate work, Hope worked for a number of non-profit organizations, before working in the New York State Senate. Hope had several accomplishments, including being a classically trained flutist and culinary arts. She trained under Murray Panitz, first flutist for the Philadelphia Orchestra. She graduated later in life from Schenectady Community College with an associate's degree in Culinary Arts and Hotel and Restaurant Management. Her dream was to own and manage a resort in the 1000 Islands in Upstate New York. Hope had a love for animals, especially her cats and butterflies, music, politics, preserving civil war battlefield sites, and Native American issues, especially the education and safety of the children. She loved to spend her summers at the Thousand Island Park, spending time with friends, boating on the St Lawrence River, and reading. Respecting Hope's wishes funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Hope may be made to: APF, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302; and the St Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 3, 2020.
