Horace R. Perryman Sr., born July 31, 1921, in Atlanta, Georgia to Addie Cain and Sandy Howard Perryman, passed away February 10, 2019 at the Barnwell Nursing Home in Valatie, NY, next to his wife Gloria Perryman. Horace went on to attend Bordentown Manual Training School in Bordentown, New Jersey, and the University of Florence, Italy, under the Army Training Program. Horace married his first wife, Willa Mae Eccles (1941-1966), having a first child, Horace Jr. - July 26, 1943, Alexander - November 12, 1944 - 2012, Joan - March 21, 1947 and Jeffrey - January 28, 1960. In 1947 Horace joined Tucson Masonic Lodge #85. He was a General Electric Co. employee for over 37 years. Horace was an Army veteran of World War II, having served as a sergeant in the Medical Corps. and as a musician. At one time he was office manager and relocation supervisor for Schenectady's Urban Renewal Program. He was Chairman of the board of trustees of Friendship Baptist Church and Church deacon. Horace was a 33rd degree mason, a charter member of Aleppo Temple #88 in Syracuse, NY, and worthy patron on the Adah Chapter of the Eastern Star. He helped organize Al Tabai Temple #121 in Albany, NY and was its first Illustrious Potentate for three terms. He is now married to the former Gloria McLean. Besides Horace's own four children, he has two daughters-in-law, Shirley Perryman and Beverly Perryman; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at The Friendship Baptist Church, 409 Union St. at 11 a.m. on March 16, 2019.