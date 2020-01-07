Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
1735 Alexander Rd.
Delanson, NY
View Map
Howard Angelo Canastra Sr.


1935 - 2019
Howard Angelo Canastra Sr. Obituary
Howard Angelo Canastra, Sr. was born on Nov. 9, 1935 and passed peacefully at home with his family surrounding him on December 31, 2019. He proudly served in the United States Navy for four years and then in the United States Airforce for eighteen, retiring as a Master Sergeant, E7. After his service Howard pursued a career with and retired from the United States Postal Service after twenty years. "He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust. " Psalm 91 Howard was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time at his home in Delanson, NY, which he and his wife built together and where they grew a small orchard and beautiful gardens. He was predeceased by his mother, Francis and father, Fred, & son, Michael Canastra. Howard is survived by his loving wife, Ri Ho Canastra, son, Howard Canastra, Jr (Carla) of Kahului, Hawaii, daughter, Christine Haglund (Kal) of Tehachapi, CA, daughter, Karen Olmo (Jesus) of Burke, VA, and son, Daniel Canastra (Ann) of Cicero, NY. Grandchildren are: Steve, Windy, Angie, Laura, Olivia, Carter, Quentin & Madeline, and he has several great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be on Friday, January 10th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1735 Alexander Rd., Delanson, NY 12053. A burial with Military Honors will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville, NY 12871. Donations in memory of Howard can be made to the Cpl. Kyle Schneider Foundation, an organization serving Active Duty and United States Veterans at: Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Foundation, in memory of Howard A. Canastra, Sr., PO Box 8, Baldwinsville, NY 13027. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit whitevanburenfh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
