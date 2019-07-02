Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard B. Martin


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard B. Martin Obituary
Howard B. Martin "Bucky", 71, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, NY on June 24, 1948, he was the son of Howard and Josephine Martin, Sr. He was an Army veteran serving in Vietnam. Howard worked for National Grid for 31 years. After retiring from National Grid he worked at the Saratoga National Golf Course. Howard is survived by his wife, Phyllis Bliven Martin; son, Jason Martin; grandson, Max; stepsons, Jeffrey Bliven and Michael Bliven (Corrine); step grandchildren, Justin, Megan and Ian; step great-granddaughters, Ariana and Aaliyah; sister, Carole Canale; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Howard may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now