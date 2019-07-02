|
Howard B. Martin "Bucky", 71, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, NY on June 24, 1948, he was the son of Howard and Josephine Martin, Sr. He was an Army veteran serving in Vietnam. Howard worked for National Grid for 31 years. After retiring from National Grid he worked at the Saratoga National Golf Course. Howard is survived by his wife, Phyllis Bliven Martin; son, Jason Martin; grandson, Max; stepsons, Jeffrey Bliven and Michael Bliven (Corrine); step grandchildren, Justin, Megan and Ian; step great-granddaughters, Ariana and Aaliyah; sister, Carole Canale; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Howard may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 2, 2019