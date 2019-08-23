|
|
Howard C. Ward, Jr. died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the age of 95 in Stony Creek, NY. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 11, 1924, the son of Howard C. Sr. and Carrie R. Ward. He was a graduate of Medina, Ohio, High School and later graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and again in the Korean War for a total of five years. He began employment with the General Electric Company as a Test Engineer and was selected for their three-year Advanced Engineering Program during which he served in various departments in an engineering capacity. After graduating from this program, he remained at G.E. until he retired in 1984 as Manager of Synchronous Generator Engineering. He held a Professional Engineering license and six patents and was a member of the G.E. Elfun Society, Masonic Order, and the Adirondack 46ers. He was a licensed pilot, at one time owning a seaplane with which he discovered the small private Adirondack lake where he constructed a rustic camp which became his retreat, passion, and gift to many for over 60 years. He is survived by his niece, Laura Kristie Bosworth (Lamont Schultz) of Tucson, AZ, her children, Kai and Keenan; his nephew, Ned Simpson (Katherine) of Sandy Hook, CT, their daughter, Allison, and many wonderful friends. He lived his life well, laughing often, and making a difference for those lucky enough to know him and for many who won't. Services will be private. Online condolences can be made at brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019