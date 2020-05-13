Howard Elliot Vinick
Howard Elliot Vinick, 60, died at Mountain Valley Hospice in Gloversville NY on May 11, 2020 after a very short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born November 14, 1959 to Ted and Raquel Vinick and attended Niskayuna High School graduating in 1977. He was a lifelong resident of Schenectady and held a variety of positions including retail, construction and most recently mental health counseling. He had a creative artistic flare and was most proud of the many water gardens he constructed and the "Wood Werks" business he was launching. He was a longtime member of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady. Survivors include his brother, Dr. Daniel Vinick and nieces, Daniela and Alexandra of Tuxedo Park, NY. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Raquel Vinick. His funeral will be private and he will be buried in the family plot in Congregation Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Levine Memorial Chapel. Donations in Howard's memory can be made to The Lustgarten Foundation. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
1 entry
May 13, 2020
To a great guy and Classmate of 1977 you'll be missed By all who knew you, Rest In Peace Howard, Fly High.
Dawn FRIELLO
Classmate
