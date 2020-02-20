|
Dr. Howard Ian Cohn died after a brief illness in the early morning hours of Monday, February 17, 2020, surrounded by his children and wife at the chronological age of 72, but with the spirit of a teenager. He was born to Vivian Victoria Le Grange Cohn and Fred A. Cohn on November 10, 1947 in Albany, NY and grew up in Rotterdam, NY with his younger sister, Gina. He spent his youth wrestling, playing soccer, and diligently working to earn the title of Class Clown. He dabbled in brewing beer and making wine until his taste exceeded his skills. He earned his bachelor degree at Buffalo State and then went on to SUNY Albany to earn his Masters in Special Education. He worked at Northeast Parent and Child Society in Schenectady. He later taught Special Education at Sharon Springs Central School, where he met his wife, Barbara Susan Lee, who would provide him with sage advice that he would sometimes follow for the next 32 years. He went on to earn his doctorate in Educational Psychology at SUNY Albany and taught at the College of St. Rose. He has spent the majority of his career in private practice at Karner Psychological Associates. Discounting one overly ambitious canoe building attempt, Howard was a master builder and woodworker, and is responsible for creating the house and camp that sheltered his wife Barbara, his children Molly and Ian, and their numerous pets. Both homes are imbued with his spirit that will continue to shelter and protect them for years to come. He loved nature and taught his children to love it, too, ensuring they came back to the house muddy with sticks in their hair for Barbara to weed out. He captured their lives and the world around them with beautiful, albeit at times, embarrassing photographs. He loved spending the summers at Caroga Lake, and was widely traveled. Howard is survived by his wife, Barbara S. Lee; his daughter, Molly Kathryn Lee Cohn, and his son, Ian Daniel Lee Cohn, both of Denver, Colorado, as well as his sister, Gina Cohn Lockard, of Ramstein, Germany. Because of his intellect, his humor, his perspective, and his kindness, he will be missed by many wonderful colleagues, patients, friends, and, most of all, his family. Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. in Rotterdam. A time of sharing and remembering will begin at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Howard's family respectfully request that you consider a memorial donation in Howard's memory to the Caroga Lake Arts Collective, PO Box 1048, Caroga Lake, NY 12032. Donations may also be made online at www.carogaarts.org. Online condolences may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
