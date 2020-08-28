Howard J. Klopfer, age 85, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Howard was born on January 7, 1935 in Chappaqua, NY to the late Louis and Ann (Finnegan) Klopfer. Howard graduated from Horace Greeley High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Farmingdale State College. Following his bachelor's degree, Howard attended Union College where he earned his master's degree in Chemistry. He worked as a successful research chemist for 40 years at General Electric in Niskayuna, NY holding more than ten patents related to aerospace plastics. He retired in 1995. Howard was a private man who cherished his family and friends. He loved being a dad and being involved in his children's lives, always making himself available to them. Howard and his family lived on Tanner Road in Clifton Park for almost 50 years. Howard enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, be it spending time on the lake with his family, out on the boat, in the bowling alley, on the soft ball field or on the golf course. Howard was also involved in his community, coaching for his son's baseball and basketball teams, and even helped to build the fields at Clifton Park Commons. He shared his passion for science by volunteering his time to put on dynamic chemistry shows for elementary school children. He supported his daughter's dog rescue work every way he could whether it be by helping with transports, giving donations or even managing the grill at fundraising events. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Shirley Klopfer; his dear children Cynthia Klopfer and Scott Klopfer; his adored grandchildren John and Molly Klopfer and treasured nieces, nephews and extended family. Along with his parents, Howard is predeceased by his sister Ann Secor and brother Louis Klopfer. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00-5:00pm at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Two options will be provided to visit the family: in person, where social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations will be followed or a no-contact option at Unity StationTM. Here, guests will be able to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation to your favorite charity
or do something nice in your community, Howard would have supported those kind gestures. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Howard's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
