Howard Richard "Howie" Lamoureux
Howard "Howie" Richard Lamoureux, formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away September 6, 2020 in Fort Meyers, FL. Howie was born on February 14, 1936 in Schenectady, NY to the late Pierre and Loretta Lamoureux. He was a 1954 graduate of Nott Terrace High School. After graduating High School, Howie joined the United States Army and was stationed in Hawaii for several years. Upon return from the army, he worked in the family's rug cleaning business until retiring to Cape Coral, FL in the early 80s. Howie enjoyed spending time with friends, playing and watching golf and watching the NY Giants. He is survived by his son, Richard H. Lamoureux, and daughters, Lori Vetter and Donna Taylor; grandchildren, Richard Lamoureux, Lorissa Lamoureux, and Alexis Vetter; and brother, William Lamoureux. He was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia Lamoureux. A service celebrating Howie's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Howie's honor to Hope Hospice at Hope Development Department, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Meyers, FL 33908 or via this link: https://hopehcs.org/donate/

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 26, 2020.
