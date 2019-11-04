|
Howard Richard "Dick" Neahr, 95, of Southline Road, Galway passed away at home Saturday November 2, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown followed by a funeral service at 6pm with Rev. Dr. R.W. Williams, officiating. Cremation will follow at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady and final burial with military honors will be at Barkersville Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019