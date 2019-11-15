|
Hubert E. Stokes, 84, of Woodland Drive, Cobleskill, NY, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Bassett Medical Center Hospital in Cooperstown after a long illness. Mr. Stokes was born February 9, 1935 in Briarcliff, NY, a son of George A. and Theresa (Janker) Stokes. He graduated from Ossining High School and later, enlisted in the US Army serving in the Army Artillery 24th infantry. Following his honorable discharge in 1959, he returned to his hometown where he settled in to a long career with the USPS as a carrier. Hubert resided in the Ossining area for many years as well as Lagrangeville, NY, Wiscasset Maine, Schoharie, NY and finally, Cobleskill. He married his wife, Virginia J. (Fryc), on June 15, 1963. She predeceased him on March 2, 2000. Hubert was a member of the German Club of America and practiced his Catholic faith quietly and sincerely. In his younger years, he was an accomplished baseball player and also enjoyed his long walks, hunting, fishing, being outdoors and watching TV later in life. Survivors include his children, Kurt (Kelly) Stokes of Gray, ME, Kristine (Robert) Linster of Colonie and Eric Stokes of Rochester, NH; his grandson, John, his sister Theresa "Terry" Fagnani (late Matthew) of Schoharie along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Stokes and his half siblings, George, Wes and Gin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. TODAY, Friday, November 15th at Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church, 111 Wells Ave, Middleburgh followed by interment in the Lutheran Cemetery Schoharie. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Hubert's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019