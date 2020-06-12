With profound sadness we announce the passing of Hugh Brien Hollowood at home Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Hugh was born June 1, 1931 in Ogdensburg, NY to Francis Hollowood and Kathleen Plympton. Hugh was employed for 39 years in various capacities at General Electric Company in Schenectady where he met his wife Bernice Corning. They wed in 1956 and had 64 wonderful years raising their family in Ballston Spa and always welcoming their friends into their home. He is survived by his wife and his six children who were the pride of his life along with their spouses; Brien and Cynthia, David and Laurie, Linda and Jim Benedict, John, Michael and Deborah, Timothy and Jodi. He received much pleasure from his grandchildren Colleen, Keelin, Sean, Kristen, John, Kimberly, Kathryn, Kevin, Kerri, Brien, Luke and Ian. He was a proud great grandfather of Oliver, Miles, Elliana and Shaylee. He is also survived by his sister Ann Perkins of Bath, Maine and many nieces and nephews. Hugh holds a Life Membership in the Ballston Spa Lions Club. Having a desire to serve, he was a member of the Town of Ballston Zoning Board of Appeals, the Ballston Spa School Board, Saratoga Warren and Washington BOCES, ARC, Transitional Services, Samaritan Counseling, and Cornell Cooperative Extension Board. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, mountain climbing and earned the Adirondack 46er designation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be sent to Albany Med Foundation for benefit of the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, 43 New Scotland Ave, MC 119, Albany, NY 12208 or St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 167 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, June 15 from 4pm to 8pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and masks will be observed as required by CDC guidelines. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church on a later date. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 12, 2020.