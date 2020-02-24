Home

Hugh F. Carville

Hugh F. Carville Obituary
Hugh F. Carville of Delray Beach, FL and formerly Johnstown, NY passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on February 21st. Hugh, age 91, was born on March 18, 1928 in Utica, NY, the son of the late Thomas J. and Nora (Devaney) Carville. Visitation and funeral will be held on Wed., Feb. 26 at Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton, FL. Local arrangements are by the A.G. Cole Funeral Home Inc., 215 East Main Street, Johnstown. For Hugh's full obituary, go to www.agcolefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
