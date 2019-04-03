Resources More Obituaries for Hugo Lijerón Alberdi Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Hugo Lijerón Alberdi

Dr. Hugo Lijerón Alberdi died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 88. Born May 6, 1930, in Bolivia, Hugo earned a law degree from San Xavier University and received a scholarship from the Spanish government to study international diplomacy in Madrid (1954). In 1956, Hugo joined his brother in the United States. He earned a master's degree from Middlebury College in Vermont and a Ph.D. in Hispanic Literature from the University of Madrid. Hugo taught at Williams College and was a visiting professor for the Peace Corps at Kent State University. For 40 years, Hugo was a professor of Spanish at the University of Akron in Ohio. He specialized in 20th Century Latin American literature. While at Akron, he served as Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and was also Director of the Latin American Studies program. Hugo cofounded the Institute of Bolivian Studies to give a voice to young writers from his country. In 1985, Hugo was named Ohio's Most Outstanding University Professor by the Ohio Modern Language Teachers Association. In 2000, the year he retired as Professor Emeritus, Hugo received the Ohio Foreign Language Association's Community Service Award. His passion for Latin American and Hispanic culture inspired generations of teachers. A gifted and humorous storyteller, Hugo loved international travel, music, and dancing. He was an enthusiastic weekend soccer player until the age of 70 and a dedicated fan until his last day. Known affectionately to family and friends as "Chicho", Hugo is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet "JJ", daughters, Marta Lijerón Ozisik (Rahmi) and Julia Lijerón (Hicham). He was a loving grandfather to Metin, Merjan, Laila and Sami. Hugo was predeceased by his brother, George and is survived by his siblings, Carlos, Mirtha and Jaime (Belinda), along with nieces and nephews, Julie, Antonio Roberto, Ana Carolina, Diego and Veronica. At Hugo's request, his body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Albany College of Medicine. A family celebration of his life will take place in the near future. Contributions in Hugo's memory can be made to the Association of University of Akron Retirees' Scholarship Fund by mailing a check to: The University of Akron Foundation, Infocision Stadium, Suite 236, Akron, Ohio 44325-2603 with AUAR Scholarship Fund in the memo line. Questions can be directed to: 330-972-5409. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019