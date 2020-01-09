Home

Ida Caranci Obituary
Ida Caranci, 77, passed away peacefully in Florida on December 4, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, Ida was the daughter of the late Angelina and Angelo Pace. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Caranci. In addition to her husband, Ida is survived by her children, James Burgess (Lily) and Amy Farnan. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Derek Burgess, Dylan Farnan and Justin Farnan. She will also be remembered by her brother, Angelo Pace (Carol) and her sister Anna Adams (Bob). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House by mail at RMHC of the Capital Region, Inc., 139 South Lake Avenue, Albany, New York 12208. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, New York 12189. A memorial service will start at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -