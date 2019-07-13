Ida H. Mosier, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Oneonta, NY to Henry Holden and Violetta Shute. She was married to LeVern Mosier, after his passing, she would later marry her current husband, Maurice Stranagan. Ida attended Otsego Central School. After she graduated in the class of 1951, she went on to raise and care for her children at home. In her later years she worked with the Visiting Nurses as a CNA for 20 years before she retired. As a strong role model, she taught Sunday school and was a Cub Master for the Cub Scouts. She loved cooking and baking, especially her famous apple pies and rhubarb pies. She enjoyed spending her time reading, completing various puzzles, and improving her needlework. She was a strong willed woman with a good sense of humor who had an excellent influence on her children. She was caring and compassionate to both of her families. She will be missed by her husband, Maurice; her children, Bonnie (Bill) VanDorn, Diane (Barry) Van Buren, LeVern "Corky" (Laurie Wasniski) Mosier, Sharon (Frank) Dean, Maurice Stranagan Jr., Dave (Renee) Mosier, Rick (Meghan) Mosier, Marty (Audrey) Stranagan, Gary Mosier, Paul (Cara Mullin) Mosier, and Maureen (Donald) Bordinger; 37 grandchildren, 36 great -grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She now joins in eternal life, her first husband, LeVern Mosier; her parents, Henry and Violetta; her brothers, Charles and Hubert Holden; and her sister, Helene Nelson. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Ida on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Park View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Ida's name to a charity of your choosing. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 13, 2019