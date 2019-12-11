|
|
Ida M. Shambo, 63, of Scotia, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Born on April 24, 1956 in Oneonta, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Helene Nelson. Ida was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Scotia. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and word find books. Though the memories she held closest to her heart were the ones that she spent with her family, especially her grandson, Ned Lowe Jr., whom she would often play games with and enjoyed going to different places together. Survivors include her loving husband, Paul Shambo; children, Brandon Shambo and Amy (Ned Lowe) Shambo; grandchildren, Ned Lowe, Jr., and Olivia Lowe; siblings, William Nelson, James Nelson, Patricia Mesec, Susan Ford, Linda Nelson, Karen Nelson, Deborah Quick and Douglas Nelson. Ida is also survived by a host of several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 12th at 7 p.m. at Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State Street, Schenectady. Burial will take place in the spring in Oneonta Plains Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019