Ida May Mincher Kniese of Halfmoon passed away on March 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George J. Mincher Sr. and Louise Kliaber Bixon Mincher. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years; Donald T. Kniese, and her brothers George J Mincher Jr, and Jay B. Mincher. Ida was born and raised and lived her whole life in the Town of Halfmoon. She was a graduate of Waterford Union School and worked for Williams Press before marriage. A member of the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church and was a long-standing member of the Halfmoon Home Bureau, serving on many Boards of District, County and Chapter Levels. And also belonged to the Unity Club. Ida May enjoyed doing handwork, crafts and feeding the birds along with gardening. Most of all, she treasured her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved having lunch (known as the lunch bunch) with her classmates. She is survived by her children Melody D. (Edwin) Negus and Mark D. (Lori) Kniese. She was Nana to Patrick M. Negus, Kimberly L. Norton, Kristopher L. Negus, Hunter A. Kniese and Cole A. Kniese, and Great Nana to Mason James Norton and Kensey May Norton. She is also survived by her brother Albert E. Mincher and sister Carol M. Fountain, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Barb Ceremuga for her friendship to their mother in good and bad times, to Aggie Woodin for her visits of comforting words and also to Ann and Whitney Reed, for their support and friendship, Mom enjoyed her visits with you and your walks down memory lane. All funeral services will be private. Donations can be made to the , by going to , as she always made sure she sent them a little something whenever she could. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020